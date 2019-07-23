Chronologic (DAY) Tops One Day Volume of $244.00

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Chronologic token can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00002714 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin. Over the last week, Chronologic has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Chronologic has a total market cap of $250,667.00 and $244.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00295137 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009799 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.25 or 0.01688609 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00024285 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00114575 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,183,328 tokens and its circulating supply is 905,346 tokens. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH.

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

