Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) is First Financial Bank Trust Division’s 6th Largest Position

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial comprises about 2.7% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division owned 0.10% of Cincinnati Financial worth $17,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Advanced Disposal Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Warrior Met Coal to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

CINF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,645. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.08 and a fifty-two week high of $108.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.87%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

