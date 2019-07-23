Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.36

Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.36 and traded as high as $23.34. Cineplex shares last traded at $23.25, with a volume of 78,094 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Stelco from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.07.

The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.99, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$364.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$363.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cineplex Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Cineplex’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. Cineplex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 201.74%.

Cineplex Company Profile (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

