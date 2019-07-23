Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Lessened by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,700 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 2.4% of Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,338,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,580,000 after buying an additional 7,238,755 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,136,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,576,627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,091 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1,280.9% in the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 961,207 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,649,000 after acquiring an additional 891,598 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $36,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.71. The stock had a trading volume of 10,461,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,995,533. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.36. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $245.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair downgraded Medidata Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group set a $13.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a $25.00 target price on Levi Strauss & Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.30.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Wesley G. Bush purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.74 per share, for a total transaction of $557,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,167.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $3,749,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 349,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,698,974.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,129 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,754 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

