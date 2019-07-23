Citadel (CTL) Hits Market Cap of $59,946.00

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Citadel has traded up 32.5% against the US dollar. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. Citadel has a market capitalization of $59,946.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000088 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel Profile

CTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io.

Buying and Selling Citadel

Citadel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

