Citigroup Analysts Give Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) a $31.00 Price Target

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) has been assigned a $31.00 price target by investment analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.66% from the company’s current price.

VST has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Macquarie set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

NYSE VST traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.43. 2,103,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,109,313. Vistra Energy has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $27.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1,071.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. Vistra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 282.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Energy will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $30,321.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Campbell acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.35 per share, for a total transaction of $700,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 44,250 shares of company stock worth $1,039,490 and sold 1,920,038 shares worth $45,632,162. 14.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VST. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Vistra Energy by 51.6% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 940,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,282,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Vistra Energy by 8.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 70,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Vistra Energy in the second quarter worth about $619,000. Beach Investment Management LLC. bought a new position in Vistra Energy in the second quarter worth about $1,645,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in Vistra Energy in the second quarter worth about $9,681,000.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

