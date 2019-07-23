CLS Holdings USA (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Shares Down 8.6%

CLS Holdings USA Inc (OTCMKTS:CLSH)’s stock price fell 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26, 20,600 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 245,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.29.

CLS Holdings USA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLSH)

CLS Holdings USA, Inc focuses on the extraction and conversion of cannabinoids in the United States. The company extracts various cannabinoids from the marijuana plant and converts into concentrates, such as oils, waxes, edibles, and shatters. Its concentrates are used for electronic cigarettes vaporization, and pharmaceutical and other purposes.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Holdings USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS Holdings USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.