Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Given a $2.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) has been assigned a $2.00 price objective by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 65.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CODX. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Maxim Group set a $2.00 price objective on Co-Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

NASDAQ:CODX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.21. 510,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,149. Co-Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $4.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.87.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Co-Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 430.95% and a negative net margin of 19,057.66%.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.