Cobiz Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Cobiz Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,586 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. Cobiz Wealth LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 345 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 788.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $137.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,469. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Expedia Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $108.11 and a fifty-two week high of $139.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.34. Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPE. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,200.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.32.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

