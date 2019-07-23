Cobiz Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cobiz Wealth LLC reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 1.5% of Cobiz Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cobiz Wealth LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $392.39. The company had a trading volume of 542,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,414. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $385.55. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $291.16 and a 52-week high of $414.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 333.23% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.05, for a total transaction of $190,634.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on GrafTech International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.41.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

