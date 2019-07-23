Cobiz Wealth LLC Has $31.43 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cobiz Wealth LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,289 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Cobiz Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cobiz Wealth LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $31,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FCG Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.45. The stock had a trading volume of 410,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,958. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $109.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.58.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

