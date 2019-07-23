Cobiz Wealth LLC Sells 7,282 Shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH)

Cobiz Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) by 71.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,282 shares during the quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 0.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 8.5% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 177.1% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 55,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 35,188 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the first quarter valued at about $2,291,000.

VCSH stock remained flat at $$80.63 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 294 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,454. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.19. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a fifty-two week low of $1,401.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1,575.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

