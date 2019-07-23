Coinlancer (CL) 1-Day Volume Tops $244.00

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Coinlancer has a market cap of $965,355.00 and approximately $244.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinlancer token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Mercatox and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Coinlancer has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Coinlancer alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $573.82 or 0.05689640 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00046496 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001213 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001228 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Coinlancer Token Profile

CL is a token. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coinlancer’s official website is www.coinlancer.io. The official message board for Coinlancer is medium.com/@coinlancer.

Coinlancer Token Trading

Coinlancer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinlancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinlancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coinlancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinlancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.