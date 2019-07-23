ColossusXT (COLX) Trading Up 2% Over Last 7 Days

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ColossusXT has a market cap of $3.32 million and $145.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Novaexchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,403,880,816 coins and its circulating supply is 11,362,838,989 coins. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

