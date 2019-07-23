Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Stock Position Raised by AEGON USA Investment Management LLC

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,922 shares during the quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Community Health Systems worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 186,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 70,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,024,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,008,000 after buying an additional 1,346,891 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 106,224 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,232,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 33,496 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 36,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYH traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.01. 2,125,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,932. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.41.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James S. Ely III bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 136,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wayne T. Smith bought 993,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $3,347,923.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,959,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,737.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,420,533 shares of company stock worth $4,753,242 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CYH has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $24.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.68.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

