Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Position Boosted by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $28,926,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $7,365,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 62,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,853,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,252,000 after purchasing an additional 58,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 461.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 52,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Horn R. Lawrence Van sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $152,960.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,439 shares in the company, valued at $733,627.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.82. The stock had a trading volume of 175,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,654. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.41.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 1.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHCT shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.84.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

