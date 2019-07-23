Comparing Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) & ATC Venture Group (NASDAQ:ATCV)

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) and ATC Venture Group (OTCMKTS:ATCV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Gentex pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. ATC Venture Group does not pay a dividend. Gentex pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gentex has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Gentex and ATC Venture Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gentex 23.28% 23.08% 20.52% ATC Venture Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Gentex and ATC Venture Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gentex 0 5 2 0 2.29 ATC Venture Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gentex currently has a consensus target price of $21.73, indicating a potential downside of 17.25%. Given Gentex’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gentex is more favorable than ATC Venture Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.6% of Gentex shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Gentex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of ATC Venture Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gentex and ATC Venture Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gentex $1.83 billion 3.66 $437.88 million $1.62 16.21 ATC Venture Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gentex has higher revenue and earnings than ATC Venture Group.

Risk and Volatility

Gentex has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATC Venture Group has a beta of 6.63, suggesting that its stock price is 563% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gentex beats ATC Venture Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. The company also manufactures and sells variable dimmable windows to aircraft manufacturers and airline operators. In addition, it provides photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide detectors and alarms, audible and visual signaling alarms, and bells and speakers for use in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential establishments. Gentex Corporation sells its fire protection products directly, as well as through sales managers and manufacturer representative organizations to fire protection and security product distributors, electrical wholesale houses, and original equipment manufacturers of fire protection systems. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.

ATC Venture Group Company Profile

ATC Venture Group Inc., through its subsidiary, Simonsen Iron Works Inc., engages in the design, manufacture, and assembly of an array of parts for original equipment manufacturers and other customers. The company was formerly known as Cycle Country Accessories Corp. and changed its name to ATC Venture Group Inc. in January 2012. ATC Venture Group Inc. is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

