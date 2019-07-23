Comparing Transatlantic Capital (OTCMKTS:TACI) & Digipath (OTCMKTS:DIGP)

Transatlantic Capital (OTCMKTS:TACI) and Digipath (OTCMKTS:DIGP) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Transatlantic Capital has a beta of -3.15, meaning that its share price is 415% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digipath has a beta of 4, meaning that its share price is 300% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Transatlantic Capital and Digipath’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transatlantic Capital N/A N/A -$40,000.00 N/A N/A Digipath $2.84 million 1.99 -$1.65 million N/A N/A

Transatlantic Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Digipath.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Digipath shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Digipath shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Transatlantic Capital and Digipath’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transatlantic Capital N/A N/A N/A Digipath -69.41% -169.53% -111.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Transatlantic Capital and Digipath, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transatlantic Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Digipath 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Transatlantic Capital

Transatlantic Capital Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify opportunities in commercial properties in the retail, office, and industrial sectors throughout the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as ACRO Inc. and changed its name to Transatlantic Capital Inc. in May 2014. Transatlantic Capital Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Bingham Farms, Michigan. Transatlantic Capital Inc. is a subsidiary of NFA Securities 3LC.

About Digipath

DigiPath, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, provides cannabis related testing services in the United States. The company offers cannabis lab testing services in Las Vegas to Nevada licensed medical marijuana enterprises. It also provides a balanced and unbiased approach to cannabis news, interviews, and education with a news/talk radio show, app, national marijuana news Website, and social media presence focusing on the political, economic, medicinal, scientific, and cultural dimensions of medicinal and recreational marijuana industry. DigiPath, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

