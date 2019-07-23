Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up 2.7% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 210.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 10,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total value of $2,015,535.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $832,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 43,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,468,281.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,083 shares of company stock valued at $12,675,054 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $202.29. The company had a trading volume of 683,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.73. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.37 and a 1 year high of $228.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Several brokerages recently commented on STZ. Macquarie set a $220.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup set a $210.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America set a $221.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.35.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

