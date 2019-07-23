Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires 7,156 Shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 11,926.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEE. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 167,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,526,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

SEE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America set a $300.00 target price on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on Berry Global Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.66.

SEE stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.36. 1,010,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,764. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.46. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. Sealed Air Corp has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $47.13.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 112.27% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.60%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

