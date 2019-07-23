Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $4.22 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $841,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Zoetis by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,425,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,929,000 after purchasing an additional 39,319 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Zoetis by 5.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 862,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,839,000 after purchasing an additional 48,065 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 2.8% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of Zoetis stock remained flat at $$115.94 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.91. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $78.90 and a twelve month high of $116.69.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 73.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 21.09%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on goeasy from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Diplomat Pharmacy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Zoetis from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.73.

In other news, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $692,450.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,812 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,969.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $1,160,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,613 shares of company stock worth $7,963,366 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.