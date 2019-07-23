Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $7.72 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the quarter. Synopsys makes up approximately 3.0% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $7,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $133,697,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Synopsys by 40.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,273,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $607,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,575 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in Synopsys by 142.3% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,199,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,643 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Synopsys by 2,163.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 546,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,897,000 after purchasing an additional 522,083 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $40,967,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a $4.00 target price on shares of GameStop and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.03 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.89.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $136.16. The stock had a trading volume of 894,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,217. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.14 and a 1 year high of $137.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.20.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $836.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total value of $381,850.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,742.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 5,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $598,050.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,117 shares in the company, valued at $23,912,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 207,180 shares of company stock worth $24,653,559. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

