Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stepan by 227.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Stepan during the first quarter worth about $233,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Stepan during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stepan during the first quarter worth about $306,000. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Whiting USA Trust II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.80.

In other news, VP Frank Pacholec sold 1,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $177,536.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,568.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total transaction of $108,624.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,101.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,000 shares of company stock worth $87,880 and have sold 5,332 shares worth $486,759. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCL traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.03. 47,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,640. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.30. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $69.17 and a fifty-two week high of $95.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.27.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $489.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.57 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stepan will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

