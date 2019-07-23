Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases 43,543 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 362,858.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,543 shares during the quarter. Kimberly Clark makes up approximately 2.2% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $5,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,135,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,390,000 after acquiring an additional 308,810 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 369,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,132,000 after acquiring an additional 19,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMB shares. Citigroup set a $40.00 target price on Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Macquarie set a $36.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.25.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 6,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.02, for a total value of $887,361.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 7,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $1,028,733.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,210.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,735 shares of company stock worth $18,288,543 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.05. 4,421,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,771. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $100.32 and a one year high of $140.62. The company has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.12.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 5,637.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

