Core Laboratories (CLB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect Core Laboratories to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Core Laboratories has set its Q2 2019 guidance at $0.47-0.50 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.47-0.50 EPS.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.13% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Core Laboratories to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CLB opened at $54.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $46.32 and a one year high of $122.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.49%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America set a $25.00 price target on Levi Strauss & Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 price target on Core Laboratories and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Core Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

