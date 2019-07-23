Cortina Asset Management LLC Has $8.52 Million Stock Position in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Cortina Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 11.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 348,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $8,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

In other Air Transport Services Group news, insider Michael L. Berger purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $26,664.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,950 shares in the company, valued at $554,389. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 6,125 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $146,632.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,915.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $592,104 and have sold 20,334 shares valued at $482,581. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATSG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

ATSG traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.93. The company had a trading volume of 99,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.98. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $25.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $348.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.01 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.