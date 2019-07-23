Cortina Asset Management LLC Sells 2,486 Shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Cortina Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 259,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the period. Mercury Systems accounts for 1.1% of Cortina Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cortina Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $18,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,781,000 after buying an additional 41,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 487,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,058,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 364.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 11,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $662,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mark Aslett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $740,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 357,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,461,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,500. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRCY traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.48. 227,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,803. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.35. Mercury Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $38.36 and a twelve month high of $79.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 62.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $174.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRCY. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $107.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.25.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

