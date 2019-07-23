Cortina Asset Management LLC Sells 38,041 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Cortina Asset Management LLC cut its stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,041 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC owned about 1.62% of PlayAGS worth $11,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter worth about $20,195,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,585,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,459,000 after buying an additional 436,074 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,834,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after buying an additional 166,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

In other PlayAGS news, CEO David Lopez sold 6,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $128,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AGS traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.96. 228,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,712. PlayAGS Inc has a 1 year low of $17.49 and a 1 year high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.33 million, a PE ratio of -126.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.52.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AGS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Dmc Global from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. PlayAGS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.