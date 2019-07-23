CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.00-10.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.382-1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.CoStar Group also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $2.44-2.52 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $3.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $580.56. The company had a trading volume of 296,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,629. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $559.96. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $315.85 and a fifty-two week high of $592.34.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.45 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Westport Fuel Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Polaris Industries to $102.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on RealPage in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $559.00.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.23, for a total transaction of $174,267.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

