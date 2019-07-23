Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Position Reduced by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,371 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COUP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Coupa Software by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Coupa Software by 71.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COUP traded down $4.14 on Tuesday, hitting $141.03. 1,649,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,044. Coupa Software Inc has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $148.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.49 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.81.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $81.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $30,890.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,890.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total transaction of $88,663.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,487 shares in the company, valued at $428,239.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 409,306 shares of company stock worth $49,955,842. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 price target on shares of BOX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.94.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

