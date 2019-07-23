Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) a $118.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $118.00 target price on Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE:COF traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.34. 2,275,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,391. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $101.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 13,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,330,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,726,570.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,937 shares of company stock valued at $4,272,897 over the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

