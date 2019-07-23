Critical Analysis: Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) & 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NYSE:BCOW)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) and 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Berkshire Hills Bancorp and 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hills Bancorp 17.74% 8.19% 1.02% 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Hills Bancorp 1 2 1 0 2.00 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.28%. Given Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Berkshire Hills Bancorp is more favorable than 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Berkshire Hills Bancorp and 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hills Bancorp $581.06 million 2.39 $105.76 million $2.71 11.25 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin $19.69 million 2.26 -$20,000.00 N/A N/A

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin.

Dividends

Berkshire Hills Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin does not pay a dividend. Berkshire Hills Bancorp pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.4% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Berkshire Hills Bancorp beats 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans. The company also provides wealth management services comprising investment management, trust administration, and financial planning; and investment products, financial planning, and brokerage services. In addition, it provides retail and commercial electronic banking, commercial cash management, online banking, and mobile banking services; and debit cards and other electronic fee producing payment services to transaction account customers. Further, the company, through its subsidiary, Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc., offers personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance; employee benefits insurance; and life, health, and financial services insurance products. It serves retail, commercial, not- profit, and municipal deposit customers. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 115 full-service branches in Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, Central New Jersey, and Eastern Pennsylvania. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1846 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides various financial services. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking, money market, statement and health savings, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate, land, and other loans; residential real estate loans, such as first mortgages and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity and lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by certificates of deposit, and others, as well as one- to four-family residential real estate and multi-family loans. It operates a network of five full service banking offices in Milwaukee County, two full service banking offices in Waukesha County, and one full service banking office in Ozaukee County, Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1895 and is based in Greenfield, Wisconsin. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. is a subsidiary of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, MHC.

