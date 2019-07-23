Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD) Trading Down 0%

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHD) fell 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.60 and last traded at $30.91, 1,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.92.

The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.17.

About Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

