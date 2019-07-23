Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 106,357 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 236.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,357 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $13,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 83,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 11,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5,760.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 39,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $2.62 on Tuesday, hitting $94.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,275,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $101.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMI PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $175.00 price target on Wayfair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.95.

In related news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total transaction of $343,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,980,821.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 13,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,205,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,937 shares of company stock valued at $4,272,897. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

