Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,464 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Catamount Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.32. The stock had a trading volume of 14,624,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,867,818. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.26. The firm has a market cap of $200.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.27 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

In other news, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 457,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $19,838,390.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,078,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,739,493.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $70,523.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$83.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

