Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,831 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 0.7% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $26,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 919.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.46.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,594,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,149,560. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.06. The firm has a market cap of $110.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.25. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $87.70 and a 52 week high of $120.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 55.48%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.83%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Niels Anderskouv sold 53,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.86, for a total value of $6,202,344.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 138,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,163,724.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 17,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $1,973,592.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,677,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 879,332 shares of company stock worth $103,024,864. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

