Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $11,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in SAP by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in SAP by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAP stock traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $125.63. The company had a trading volume of 799,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,412. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.65. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $94.81 and a 12 month high of $140.62.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 11.95%. SAP’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $140.00 price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.63.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

