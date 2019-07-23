Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 731,851 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,139 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.0% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $35,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,515 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 332,565 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after acquiring an additional 11,278 shares during the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in Intel by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 14,624 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on goeasy from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $143.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, New Street Research set a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.40.

INTC stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.75. 16,726,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,396,102. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $59.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $225.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. Intel had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 37,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $1,982,645.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,011,062.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $400,062.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,573 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.