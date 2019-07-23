Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $10.89 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,048 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 46,954 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $10,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 3,771.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,195 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 29,415 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Exelon by 247.6% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 878,381 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $44,020,000 after acquiring an additional 625,681 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,156,262 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $208,353,000 after acquiring an additional 70,124 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Edwardsville bought a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.36. 7,742,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,230,667. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $51.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.37.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Exelon had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,475,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,352.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Cornew sold 54,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $2,705,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,873,043.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXC. Barclays reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) price target on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on shares of PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $68.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.84.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

