Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $19.39 Million Stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 347,578 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 152,929 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $19,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TOT. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Total by 28.6% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in Total by 1.1% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 36,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Total during the first quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Total by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,491,918 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $361,276,000 after purchasing an additional 145,076 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Total during the first quarter worth about $222,000. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TOT traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,121. Total SA has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $65.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $135.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.71.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.09). Total had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $51.21 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.7128 dividend. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.13%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TOT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup restated an “average” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.50 target price on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

