Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $21.60 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises 0.6% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $21,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $36,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Valero Energy by 47.1% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.77. 2,484,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,599,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $68.81 and a 52 week high of $122.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.86. The company has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.47.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $24.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $33.00 price target on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of Allergan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.02.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.