Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at Barclays

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target raised by Barclays from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer set a $176.00 target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities started coverage on Fiverr International in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie upped their target price on Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 target price on Wintrust Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crowdstrike presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.47.

Shares of CRWD opened at $87.68 on Friday. Crowdstrike has a fifty-two week low of $56.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.50.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.60 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi acquired 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,100,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp acquired 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Crowdstrike stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

