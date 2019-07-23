Crown (NYSE:CCK) Given a $65.00 Price Target by Robert W. Baird Analysts

Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price target on Crown (NYSE:CCK) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $9.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Portland Estates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.89.

Shares of CCK stock traded up $1.69 on Friday, hitting $63.34. 2,087,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,928. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. Crown has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $63.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Crown had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 129,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $7,489,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,156,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,156,666.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $607,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,830.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,692,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846,721 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,890,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,176,000 after purchasing an additional 41,458 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,142,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,299,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,896,000 after purchasing an additional 56,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,224,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,871,000 after purchasing an additional 67,306 shares in the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

