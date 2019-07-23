CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,485 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 1.1% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 5,184 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,433 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Virginia National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 4,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,466 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,761,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,467,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $82.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.04. The company has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.12. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $61.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho set a $71.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.48.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

