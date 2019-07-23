Cyclopharm (ASX:CYC) Shares Up 1%

Cyclopharm Limited (ASX:CYC)’s share price shot up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$1.48 ($1.05) and last traded at A$1.48 ($1.05), 10,000 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.47 ($1.04).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.47. The firm has a market cap of $101.67 million and a P/E ratio of -1,480.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.96.

In related news, insider James McBrayer 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th.

Cyclopharm Company Profile (ASX:CYC)

Cyclopharm Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of medical equipment and radiopharmaceuticals in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Technegas and Molecular Imaging segments. The company offers diagnostic equipment and consumables, which are used by physicians in the detection of pulmonary embolism.

