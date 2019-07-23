Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.17). Cytosorbents reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 103.90% and a negative net margin of 83.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group set a $7.00 price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSO. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 13,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,985,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,046,000 after buying an additional 23,891 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTSO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.20. 1,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,991. Cytosorbents has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $241.54 million, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.50.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

