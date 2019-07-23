D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 7,546 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,546 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 21,185 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $852,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $9,017,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,469. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.59. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $44.16 and a twelve month high of $56.58.

