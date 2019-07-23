Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $234.70. Daily Journal shares last traded at $234.70, with a volume of 1 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 54.01%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Daily Journal by 205.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Daily Journal by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Daily Journal in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Daily Journal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Daily Journal by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

