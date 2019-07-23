Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. Sells 70,544 Shares

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 70,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $10,001,022.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 271,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,422,930.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.51. 2,825,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,973. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $145.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.9% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 348,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,813,000 after purchasing an additional 25,525 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth $286,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Danaher by 164.6% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 152,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,735,000 after acquiring an additional 94,615 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.2% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 37,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Danaher by 236.4% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 13,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Post from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price objective on Danaher from $136.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Novartis to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.54.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

