Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Danaher by 188.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.51. 2,825,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,683,973. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $145.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.84. The stock has a market cap of $101.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.04%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 1,900 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.78 per share, with a total value of $248,482.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.23, for a total transaction of $408,722.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,092,838.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 453,448 shares of company stock valued at $59,724,640. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Post from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $136.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.54.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

